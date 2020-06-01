We Shall Not Bow To Coronavirus Idol, Okotie Tells CAN

Founder of the Household of God Church, Oregun, Lagos, Rev. Chris Okotie, says the Christian Association of Nigeria, can not speak for Christians regarding coronavirus in the country.

The cleric in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji on Sunday, described CAN as “ an amorphous organisation sustained by a Christian appellation.”

This comes after the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, rolled out the guidelines for the reopening of churches, which according to him would be discussed with the Federal Government for approval, after consultation with the leaders of other religious bodies.

“It is bereft of any authority to speak on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ. Arrayed in Episcopalian vestments, they are the modern-day Pharisees who arrogate divine honors to themselves.

“They have a form of godliness and yet hobnob Nicodemusly with enemies of the Lord Jesus. The true ministers of the sanctuary must recognise CAN’s treachery and reprehensible Phariseeism. That which a man spits against heaven shall fall back upon his face. We shall not bow to the idol called coronavirus. Jesus is Lord,” the statement read.

As for the recommended distancing in the seating arrangement in churches, proposed by CAN, Okotie described it as “blasphemous infidelity” and desecration of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Okotie however expressed his support for social distancing and other safety measures ordered by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but not for the church.

According to him, if social distancing is practiced in churches, it means seats would be reordered and it would also determine the size of congregational worship per service.

To him, such an arrangement was “to nullify the redemptive work of Jesus, which involves healing.”