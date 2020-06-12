APC Primaries: We’ll Not Appeal Outcome Of ‘Unjust’ Screening Exercise – Obaseki

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has vowed not to appeal his disqualification from the state All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary.

Speaking via a statement by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, he mocked the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and described his administration of the party as illegal and an ‘open show of shame.’

He then called on his supporters to remain calm and wait for further directives.

He said,

“We have therefore decided that it would be an effort in futility to appeal whatever the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC will be, especially when Comrade Oshiomhole has declared that he is the Supreme Court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party.

“We wish Oshiomhole well in his maladministration of the party and trust that the Almighty will help our country to find the path to true liberty, freedom, and justice,” Godwin Obaseki stated.