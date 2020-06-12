Seun Kuti Speaks On Artistes Using His Father AS Excuse To Be Reckless (Video)

Popular musician, Seun Kuti has said that most Nigerian artistes, who grew up in religious homes, use his father‘s name as an excuse to smoke, drink, womanize and live recklessly.

The singer made this remark during a recent Instagram live session with music executive, Ubi Franklin.

During their chat, Ubi asked the singer if he feels that most artistes are truly inspired by his father, Fela Kuti.

The singer disagreed as he said they only use his father’s name to live recklessly and be rude to their elders.

