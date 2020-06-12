Alleged Body Odor: Mercy Shades Tacha On IG Live

2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, in an Instagram live chat with colleague, Omashola, took a swipe at Tacha.

Information Nigeria recalls the former video vixen lashed out at Omashola during their reunion show.

The duo, who finally made peace with each other, engaged in a friendly conversation via the photo-sharing app.

Omashola asked Mercy who will be next person to be dragged on the show and she responded by smelling her armpit, hinting that the person is Tacha.

Watch the video below: