Edo 2020: Omokri Advises Obaseki To Join PDP

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has advised the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to join the peoples Democratic party.

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle in reaction to the disqualification of the governor from the state gubernatorial primary of All Progressive Congress (APC).

He tweeted, “Wow! So the @OfficialAPCNg has disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki? My counsel to Mr. Obaseki is to immediately cross over to the @OfficialPDPNig. You can’t get justice in General @MBuhari’s party. What happened to @AkinwunmiAmbode may happen to you! Move fast!”

