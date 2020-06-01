Bobrisky Advises Fans Not To Be Quick In Judging Others (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has taken to social media to advise her fans on judging other people.

The socialite pointed out that it is unwise to draw conclusions about other people without meeting them first.

According to her, many people who have met her shared a certain level of regret for haven blasted her in the past.

In her post, she wrote: “Have meant lot of people, when dis people meet me in person they regret ever judging me without knowing me first. Media is d wrong place to judge people personality…”

See Her Post Here: