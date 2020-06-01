Ex-Boyfriend Of New Wife Of Custom Boss Demands Refund Of N9m Spent During Relationship

A man identified as Zubairu Malhamatu Malamai who claims to be the ex-lover of Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya, the new wife of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Hameed Alli, has filed a lawsuit against her demanding the sum of over N9 million spent by him during their relationship.

Zubairu in the suit filed on his behalf by a Kano-based law firm, Buba Partners, is demanding the said sum, and also accusing Zainab of lying to him while they allegedly dated for three years.

Signed by his counsel, Sir I.I Wangida Esq, the former lover of Zainab in the suit demanded that every penny spent on her be paid claiming further that she (Zainab) promised to get married to him but ended up with somebody else.

“We have our clients’ instruction to disclose his displeasure over your (Zainab) reaction few days ago before your marriage by taking up an unnecessary fight with him (Zubairu) thereby insulting him and calling him all kinds of names.

“In view of the above, we have our clients’ instruction to demand from you the immediate payment of the sum of N9, 081, 207. 45 (Nine million eighty one thousand two hundred and seven naira, fifty kobo), failure to heed to same shall leave us with no option than to proceed with legal action to the said sum,” the suit read in part.