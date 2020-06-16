Finally, Kemi Olunloyo Forgives Davido

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has ended her long-lasting feud with singer and entertainer, Davido.

In a post she made on Instagram, the journalist pointed out that Davido is now free as she shared that she is not even looking forward to any apology.

Dr. Kemi shared that the singer should be mindful of what he says to women, especially now that he has daughters and women in his life.

READ ALSO – I Have Decided To Mind My Business – Kemi Olunloyo (Photo)

Sharing on Instagram, Dr. Kemi wrote in part: “To David Adeleke, you are FREED. Good luck in your career. Be mindful how you address women. You have daughters. Sexual violence begins with verbal violence…”

See Her Post Here: