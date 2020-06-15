Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Death Of Ibidunni Ighodalo

Controversial Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the death of former beauty queen, Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo.

Information Nigeria recalls the wife of the senior pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo passed away on Sunday in her hotel room in Port Harcourt after suffering from an apparent cardiac arrest.

Reacting to the news, Olunloyo called for an investigation and autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death of the ex-beauty queen.

The journalist wrote;

“Ibidun Ighodalo just became my online friend this February 2020. She said she had a foundation, always checking on me in IG DM. I have screenshots. Why will her Instagram page be deactivated by anyone? @PoliceNG must Investigate how she DIED in a hotel room #Kemitalks

There is a wave of poisoning deaths all over Nigeria. Pure nonsense! The Niger Delta Commission guy was also poisoned. Did someone poison her in the hotel? I want to know her last meal, @Facebook legal dept will tell us what time her IG was deactivated and from what location

There must be NO COVER UP in her death. Wanna see her autopsy. 41yo women do have cardiac arrest SECONDARY to what though? To deactivate a page then cardiac arrest signifies SUICIDE, other way around MURDER. @PoliceNG get to work

@GovWike pls open an investigation #kemitalks

The hotel in Port Harcourt needs to be SEALED as a potential crime scene. The entire kitchen staff & management need to be detained and interviewed on what she ate before that cardiac arrest. Someone died in there. SHE MUST NOT be buried YET! #kemitalks

Ibidun Ighodalo’s family needs to be interrogated on who ran her Instagram pages. The Nurudeen Lawal guy who travelled with her to PH must be detained for questioning. Did he run the foundation page along with her? Why isn’t an obituary posted on that page.

@instagram @Facebook

Rest in Peace Ibidun Ighodalo. I was just getting to know you. I’m an Investigative Journalist and your DEATH IS SUSPICIOUS. @PoliceNG @GovWike plssssss get to work. Segun @segalink pls read the thread. It’s a lawless country. Focus on the bigger picture. @GraffitiBMXCop DM

I want to know if this was SUICIDE or MURDER!

#RIPIbidun”

