Sanwo-Olu Pays Condolence Visit To Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid a condolence visit to the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah ighodalo, over the death of his wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

Information Nigeria recalls Ibidunni died on Sunday in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote;

“I was shocked when I received the news that my friend, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo had lost his wife and partner, Mrs Ibidun Ighodalo.

Mrs Ibidun Ighodalo was an inspiration to many. I pray for strength for Pastor Ituah, their children, loved ones and the many she has touched.”

See his tweet below: