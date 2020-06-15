Pastor Ighodalo Speaks On Wife’s Death While Officiating Church Member’s Funeral

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the husband of late Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo, spoke about her death while officiating at the funeral of Biola Okoya’s son, Deji, on Sunday.

The Trinity House senior pastor said he received a call that ‘shattered’ his life at about 2am as he delivered a sermon about life.

Information Nigeria recalls the clergy man’s wife, Ibidunni was found dead inside her hotel room in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

The pastor said if anyone had told him that this is how today would be, he would have said it is not possible but life moves on.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBbVcXmgGuy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link