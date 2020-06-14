Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun Reportedly Found Dead In Her Hotel Room

Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo, the wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and CEO of Elizabeth R Event Planners has reportedly passed away at age 40.

According to reports, the former beauty queen was found dead after suffering cardiac arrest in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, where she had gone to help set up isolation centres.

The deceased tied the knot with Pastor Ituah Ighodalo 13 years ago after his first wife left.

Tributes are already pouring across social media.

The late Mrs. Ighodalo is survived by her husband and her adopted twins, Keke and Zenan.