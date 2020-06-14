Samklef Speaks On Young People Choosing Fraud Over Legit Businesses

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef, has shared a few words about people choosing to be fraudsters over working for legitimate money.

The singer took to Twitter to share that it pains him each time he sees young people who are into yahoo yahoo and other fraudulent activities.

He went further to advice people to change their mindsets and make a positive decision.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in part: “Would u like your child to be fraudster ? The game is to change ur course not to see it as a job…”

See His Post Here: