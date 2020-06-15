I Will Make My Nex t Move Known After Meeting Buhari: Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, says he will make his next move known after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor who is seeking a second term, was last week disqualified from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

Obaseki while speaking via his Twitter handle on Sunday, said he is still consulting with his supporters.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

The governor according to Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the screening committee, was disqualified over a “defective” certificate.

“In our view of the issues raised. We concluded that the higher school certificate was defective,” he had said.

“The NYSC certificate – and act of the aspirant taking the party to court – these are some of the issues we have attached and based on the party constitution this has made us to recommend that the above candidate thereby his excellency Godwin Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the governor.”

The disqualification was also upheld by the APC national working committee, and accused Obaseki of unduly interfering in the state legislature.