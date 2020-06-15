Ondo Deputy Governor Set To Join PDP To Contest Against Akeredolu

Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, may soon join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for governor on the party’s platform.

Leaders of the party in the state have listed conditions, the deputy governor must fulfill before he is allowed to run on their platform.

According to the party leaders, Ajayi must agree to serve one term and hand over to a core PDP loyalist.

However, some core members of the opposition party who have purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms, have vowed never to step down for Ajayi, the Nation reports.

According to reports, the deputy and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu have since parted ways politically because of Ajayi’s governorship ambition.

The newspaper further reports that a PDP chieftain, who pleaded anonymity, said Ajayi is expected to formally announce his defection this week and will not resign as deputy governor.

Southwest National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Eddy Olafeso has revealed that none of the aspirants were prepared to step down for the deputy governor.

“I can confirm to you that as at today, only six people have collected the PDP governorship form for the election. Erewa, Okunomo, Ayorinde, Jegede, Eddy and Oba Akingboye.

“In the tradition of PDP, it is only the delegates who determine who becomes their governor. You can check the interview of our national chairman of yesterday.

“He has already established that while we encourage people to join us, due process is constantly followed in whatever you want to become in the party.

“The NWC has not taken any decision. People can participate, but nobody is stepping down for anybody. The decision of who becomes the governor is taken by the people.”