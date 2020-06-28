Hacker Auctions Singer, Humble Smith’s Instagram Account For N180k (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, better known as Humble Smith, is at risk as his Instagram account has been hacked.

The Osinachi crooner, who has been able to garner over 340k followers on the photo-sharing app, will bid farewell to it if actions are not taken.

To make matters worse, the hacker has auctioned the singer’s verified Instagram account to the highest bidder for the sum of $500 (180,000 Naira).

The hacker also restricted people who are below the age of 99 from viewing the singer’s profile in an attempt to avoid unwanted interactions.

See screenshots below: