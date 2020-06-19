Invictus Obi Pleads Guilty To N4.2 Billion Fraud In U.S

Invictus Obi (Obinwanne Okeke), the Forbes-celebrated Nigerian businessman who was arrested in the United States last year, has pleaded guilty to $11 million (N4.2 billion) fraud, PremiumTimes reports.

According to the report, Okeke, 32, admitted to American prosecutors that he was involved in computer-based fraud between 2015 and 2019.

Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the United States District Court for Eastern District of Virginia, revealed that the suspect could spend 20 years maximum penalty in an American jail.

He would be sentenced on October 22, Mr Stueve said. Robert Krask, an American judge of the district, certified the guilty plea on Thursday morning.

Okeke and other alleged conspirators said to still be at large were accused of targeting American businesses in a probe led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.