“Jude Okoye Lied About So Many Things” – Cynthia Morgan (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Cynthia Morgan, in a recent press conference, addressed her fall-out with with her former record label boss, Jude Okoye.

Morgan, who now bears Madrina, referred to the founder of her former record label Northside INC as a manipulator and she claimed he lied about so many things.

The reggae artist also claimed she has tried to reach out to Jude and he was even the one who breached the contract agreement between them.

According to the rapper, their agreement stated that both parties were to provide 50% of the cost for production each, but she provided 100% of the funds required to produce her music and she bought her car from her former label boss.

The rapper also revealed that Tiwa Savage, Olamide and Seyi Shay had contacted her but they never really understood what was going on because she refused to speak up about her situation.

Watch the video below: