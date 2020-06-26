“May God Punish You” – Cynthia Morgan Slams Paul Okoye (Photo)

Controversial rapper, Cynthia Morgan has launched a new attack at her colleague, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy on Instagram.
This comes hours after the German Juice crooner blasted his elder brother, Jude Okoye with the words;
“@judeengees you will suffer for your evil ways.”
It appears she wasn’t done as she shared another post, calling out Jude’s younger brother, Paul Okoye.
The musician wrote;
“And for this idiot @iamkingrudy saying it’s people that failed that’s blaming @judeengees May God punish you.”
See her post below: