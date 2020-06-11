Kaduna Deputy Speaker Impeached After Four Months In Office

Mukhtar Isa Hazo, deputy speaker of Kaduna state house of assembly, has been impeached after only four months in office.

The speaker was impeached by 24 members of the assembly during plenary session on Thursday.

According to reports, Hazo, who was elected in February, was accused of inability to discharge his duties.

Read Also: 25% Salary Deduction: Go On Strike, Forfeit Your Job, El-rufai Threatens Kaduna Health Workers

He had come into office as deputy speaker with Yusuf Zailani, the speaker, after some principal officers resigned.

It has not been announced at the time of this report, who would replace him.