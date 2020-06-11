EFCC Reacts After Nigerian Man On Twitter Plays A Prank On Them

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, blocked a Nigerian Man on Twitter after he pulled an extreme prank on them

The man identified as Danny Walter tweeted at the anti-graft agency that he had intel on a Yahoo boy who was involved in $22billion fraud.

Unknowingly, EFCC sent the Twitter influencer a message to extract the information.

However, Danny Walter sent a photo of president Buhari as the yahoo boy.

The anti-graft agency realized it was a prank and immediately blocked the tweet.

It didn’t end there as the law enforcement agency penned an open letter to the young man which reads;

“Dear Danny,

We have been made aware of this embarrassing allegation which you know is untrue.

We ask that you take this down and apologize appropriately.

#TheEagle is watching!

Kind regards.“

The twitter user also tendered an apology for his misleading tweet.

See screenshots below: