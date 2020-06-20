Lille Coach Confirms Victor Osimhen‘s Exit From Club

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier has announced that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will be leaving the club this summer.

The 21-year-old youngster has been in top form for the club, scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances as Lille finished the 2019/20 season in fourth place.

Back in May, Lille owner Gerard Lopez revealed that ‘multiple offers’ have been made for the Nigerian star.

Coach Galtier has now confirmed that Arsenal targets Osimhen and one of his teammates, Gabriel will leave the club.

Speaking at a press conference, the Lille manager said: ‘Regarding Victor and Gabriel, yes, I’ve known for a long time that they’re leaving. He is being linked with clubs in France, Italy, and England’

