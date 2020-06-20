Spotify Features Rema On Billboard At New York Times Square

Next rated singer, Rema, has been featured by Spotify, on a billboard in Time Square, New York.

Images of the singer was seen hanging high as he was celebrated by the streaming giant for his hard work.

Rema shared this on his Twitter account as he also thanked Spotify.

Don Jazzy, also took to Instagram to share the update as he congratulated Rema.

READ ALSO – BET Awards: Don Jazzy Congratulates Rema On Nomination (FULL LIST)

Sharing on Twitter, Rema wrote: “Omg I’m about to cry @Spotify put me on a billboard on Timesquare New York, thank you so much family!”

See Post Here:

See Photos Here