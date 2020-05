Twitter users have reacted to Rema’s comment about money not being his goal in his music career.

Taking to Twitter, users blamed Don Jazzy for the singer’s idea as they pointed out that he is yet to realize that in the end, money is everyone’s goal.

Recall, Rema had said that Money is not his goal, even as he failed to mention what his goal is.

READ ALSO – Money Is Not My Goal – Singer Rema

One Twitter user wrote: “It’s not your fault… Na Don Jazzy cause am.”

See Reactions Here: