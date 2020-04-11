Don Jazzy Excited As Rihanna Dances To Rema’s Song (Video)

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy was so elated after his lifelong crush, Rihanna listened and danced to a song, Dumebi by one of his signees, Rema.

Information Nigeria recalls the Mavin Records boss had posted a photoshopped photo of himself laying on Rihanna.

Well, the music producer finally got to watch the International singer, Rihanna shows off her dancing skills to a song by his very own protege on Instagram Live

Sharing the video clip, Don Jazzy wrote;

“Father lord when? We getting closer guys lol @badgalriri on that #Dumebi by @heisrema”

Read Also: House Party: Naira Marley, Gbadamosi Tender Apology To Lagos Got

Watch the video below: