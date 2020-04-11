Entertainment

Don Jazzy Excited As Rihanna Dances To Rema's Song (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy was so elated after his lifelong crush, Rihanna listened and danced to a song, Dumebi by one of his signees, Rema.

Information Nigeria recalls the Mavin Records boss had posted a photoshopped photo of himself laying on Rihanna.

Well, the music producer finally got to watch the International singer, Rihanna shows off her dancing skills to a song by his very own protege on Instagram Live

Sharing the video clip, Don Jazzy wrote;

Father lord when? We getting closer guys lol @badgalriri on that #Dumebi by @heisrema”

Read Also: House Party: Naira Marley, Gbadamosi Tender Apology To Lagos Got

Watch the video below:

 

