Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of Rihanna In His Bed

Music producer, Micheal Collins Ajere, better known as Don Jazzy has shared a bedroom photo of himself and American singer, Rihanna on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Mavin Records boss had earlier posted a photo of himself sleeping after having a long day at work.

On Saturday, the music producer shared a ‘photoshopped’ version of the photo that included Rihanna in bed with him.

Don Jazzy simply captioned the photo;

“On thy bosom I lay”

See the photos below: