No Face Mask, No Entry: FG Issues Guidelines For Reopening Of Churches, Mosques

As churches, mosques in the country reopen, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued new guidelines

The guidelines were contained in a statement from the NCDC on Saturday, stating that they were developed following a review of the recent restriction by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

There should be no entry without facemasks.

All attendees and religious leaders must wear a face mask. People who are sick should not go to places of worship.

There should be temperature screening on entry. Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at points of entries and strategic points.

Attendance at religious settings should not exceed 1/3 of sitting capacity. Religious centres should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other.

There should be no form of direct contact, practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged.

Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited, for example, ablution should be performed at home, Religious centres should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.