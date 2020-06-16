Suspend NYSC Camps For 2 years, Osinbajo Committee Advises FG

The Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has urged the federal government to consider suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp exercises for two years.

This recommendation was contained in its report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

“The immediate focus in the Education sector is to address the disruptions caused by the pandemic and ensuing social distancing measures at all levels of education,” the report read.

“Practical steps will be taken to minimise disruption to learning, utilising technology as appropriate. Specifically, virtual learning will be implemented (either online or through broadcast), virtual convocation ceremonies or issuance of certificates (with postponed ceremonies) should be implemented to continue educational progression.

“In similar context, consideration will be given to suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp Exercises for at least 24 months while allowing deployment to places of primary assignment.

“This will ensure that there is no backlog in the National Service placement pipeline.”

NYSC had shut down its camps nationwide following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria, saying, “the corps members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves”.

But the scheme last week, submitted a proposal for reopening of its camps across the nation.