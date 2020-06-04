We Cannot Survive 2 Weeks Lockdown, Kogi Monarch Begs Gov. Bello

The Obaro of Kabba, HRM Dele Owoniyi has cried out that the community can not survive the two weeks imposed on it by the state government.

He made this known while appealing yo the state governor, Yahaya Bello to relax the lockdown on the community.

The state government had declared the lockdown on the community following reports of the two index cases declared by the NCDC last week Wednesday.

The state medical team from the state headquarters, Lokoja along with newsmen had been in the community for contact tracing and testing following the alleged two index cases from the community and was at the palace for a courtesy call.

“The lockdown is with mixed feelings. I’m not happy. I don’t want to dwell on the technicalities and politics of covid19.

“I want to publicly apologize to the state government about the political emotions that have greeted the Covid19. There must be an end to politicking. One of those politicians who forced the governor to make this proclamation is not even from the town. Those ones from the community have whisked away from their families to Abuja.

He said, “The statement of political actors is personal and not for the community. We are not a party to opposition politics. We don’t want Kabba to be a battlefield for political contests.

“The lockdown has affected my people whose way of life is to go out on a daily basis to survive. We are at the period of our festival and their actions have affected our fundamental human rights from going out. Our ancestors will rise against those who brought this lockdown on us.

“We beg the government to relax the lockdown and continue with the protocol of contact tracing and testing. Within this Lockdown time, our farms have been taken over by cattle herders who have eaten up our farmlands. This will give room for hunger in days later. Let’s put aside the politics, because of the hunger and poverty that will follow.

“We cannot survive two weeks lockdown. If within two days this is what we’ve experienced, imagine what will be at the end of 14 days. I beg again, let the governor relax the lockdown.”