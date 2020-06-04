Seyi Awolowo Reacts After Tacha Joins Fans To Drag Him

Reality star, Seyi Awolowo has reacted after being dragged for indirectly shading his colleague, Tacha during the Big Brother Naija reunion show.
Watch the video below:
#BBNaijaReunion: Moment Seyi called Tacha an empty barrel#PowerTacha #PowerTachaSoldOut pic.twitter.com/7ddj2991Vs
— Midehblogger (@midehblogger) June 4, 2020
Tacha and her fans took to Twitter to throw jabs at the grandson of one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
Reacting to the backlash, Seyi tweeted;
”what did I say wrong this time? I was talking in “my opinion” about definitions of some words..let’s not drag anyone… not intended at all. ❤️ x 💡 No bad blood Apologies to anyone offended ✌🏽 #SucrePapito #BBNaijaReunion
In all of these guys, don’t forget that the show is a social experiment and putting it on Tv is for entertainment 🙏 Don’t catch feelings or develop bad blood for anyone otherwise you just became a lab rat 🐀 🤷♂️ PS- enjoy the show #Sucrepapito”
See his tweet below: