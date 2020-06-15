You Have Failed Us, Northern Elders Tell Buhari

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has scored president Muhammadu Buhari low on security especially in the north.

Ango Abdullahi, the convener of the forum while speaking via a statement on Sunday says it appears Buhari and northern governors have lost control and can no longer guarantee the security of lives and properties as enshrined in the constitution.

The forum then demanded an immediate and comprehensive improvement of security in the North.

He said,

“Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is alarmed at the rising insecurity of communities and their properties in the North. Recent escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers and insurgents leave the only conclusion that the people of the North are now completely at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will, wreaking havoc,” the statement read.

“It would appear that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and governors have lost control over the imperatives of protecting people of the North, a constitutional duty that they swore to uphold.

“The situation is getting worse literally by the day as bandits and insurgents appear to sense a huge vacuum in political will and capacity which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.”

“The Forum reminds President Muhammadu Buhari that provision of security and pursuit of economic welfare of citizens are the only two constitutional responsibilities of the state which all leaders must achieve,” the statement read.

“Our current circumstances in the North clearly demonstrate that President Buhari’s administration has woefully failed to achieve either. This is unacceptable.

“We demand an immediate and comprehensive improvement of our security in the North. We are tired of excuses and verbal threats which criminals laugh at, and our fellow citizens see as a clear failure of leadership which they see as part of them. Enough is enough.”