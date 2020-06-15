FG Suspends Flight Company That Conveyed Naira Marley To Abuja

Hadi Sirika, the minister for aviation, says the flight company which conveyed Nigerian singer, Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert has been indefinitely suspended.
According to the minister, the flight was approved for a different purpose.
Sirika made this known while fielding questions during the daily briefing on the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday.
The minister stated further that the flight captain will be sanctioned for providing false information.
More details shortly…