Abuja Agency Seals Jabi Lake Mall For Hosting Naira Marley Concert

The federal capital territory administration has closed down the mall where popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley held his concert.

According to the FCTA, the singer and the authorities of the mall violated the COVID-19 restriction on public gathering.

The news was made public on social media by Bashir Ahmad.

Sharing on Twitter, Bashir Ahmad stressed that the COVID-19 Taskforce pointed out the concert Naira Marly held was a violation of the restrictions placed by the taskforce on public gatherings.

