Obaseki Was Disqualified By Someone Who Doesn’t Have A Certificate – Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate.

Obaseki had paid a visit to the Rivers state governor at the government house in Port Harcourt a day ago.

There are speculations that the Edo governor might move to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — after he was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee disqualified Obaseki from the June 22 governorship primary election on Friday.

Meanwhile, Osagie Ize-Iyanmu, who reportedly had the backing of Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party, was cleared.

According to Oshiomhole, the national working committee (NWC) of the APC discovered contradictions in the governor’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and higher school certificates.

Wike while speaking via Twitter described Obaseki’s disqualification as an irony and lambasted the Nigeria’s governors forum for its silence.

“Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate. What an irony!” the governor said.