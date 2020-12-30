‘Hate Is A Silent Killer, I Love Everyone’ – Kiddwaya Reflects From Hospital Bed

Reality TV star, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya, has stated that he loves everyone regardless of whether or not they love him in return.

The former BBNaija Lockdown season housemate, who is presently in Dubai, came to the point of reflecting on his past decisions after being hospitalized over an unknown ailment.

The billionaire heir wrote via his Twitter handle thus:

“The truth is. I love everyone. Whether you hate me or love me I still love you. Because at the end of the day when your by yourself in hospital sick. You look back and think. Why do I hate this person? In the long run it really isn’t worth it. Hate is a silent killer.”

See his tweet below: