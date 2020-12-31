I Have Lost Faith In Buhari’s Govt, Says Arewa Consultative Forum Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, Emmanuel Waye, has expressed that he has lost faith in President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He made this known while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Waye lamented the worsening level of insecurity in the country.

“How can I have faith in someone who presides over this kind of thing? I had faith in him when I followed him as a reporter and he chased away some foreigners who were coming to kill us,” he said.

“When he was coming to be President, I had faith in him. I witnessed how successful this man was in chasing enemies out of our country in 1983. But now, 300 people kidnapped in his home state.”

Waye further expressed that no Northerner was happy with the spate of violence and insecurity in the region.

“I can’t go to my home state of Taraba. The whole place is in chaos, they are killing people every day. That one is not publicized because there is no oil in Taraba.

“All over the north, there is insecurity. I have never felt unsafe like I feel now. What can I say? You have seen what is happening to our people,” he added.