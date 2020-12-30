Mercy Johnson-Okojie Celebrates As Her First Daughter Turns 8

Popular actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband are celebrating their first child, Purity as she clocks a new age.

The couple’s child turned eight on Wednesday, December 30th. To mark the special day, the couple are set to throw a birthday celebration for her daughter at their Uromi residence in Edo state.

The film star and her husband spared no expense as they filled their front-yard with colorful decorations.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy posted a video showing the preparations made for the party and she wrote;

“My baby is 8 today….thank you jesus….30th Dec…awesome God.Happy Birthday Osebhajimente meaning (did not put me to shame)

HBD Purity….allow me disturb you today biko….

@dopeevents007 don’t play….”

See screenshot of her post below: