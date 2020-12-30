Ebonyi Deputy Gov To Umahi: You Must Contest For President In 2023

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, has advised his principal, Dave Umahi to run for president in the 2023 general election.

Since his defection to APC, there have been speculations that Umahi is planning to contest for the presidency in 2023.

During a visit to the governor in his hometown at Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area (LGA) on Tuesday, Igwe stated that the governor must contest the presidency in the 2023 elections.

According to Igwe, the people of the state will support his presidential aspiration.

“When you announced that it was time to move on, a lot of us were foot-dragging, wanting to make consultations but at the end, decided to move with you. I must confess that some of us didn’t like the APC but decided to join it because of you. So, we are declaring that you must contest the 2023 presidential election,” Igwe was quoted to have said.

He further noted that the council members will continue to remain loyal to his administration.