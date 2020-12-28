Reps: We Didn’t Apologise To Buhari For Summoning Him

The House of Representatives has denied reports that it apologized to President Muhamadu Buhari over the saga that followed his recent invitation to the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the House recently invited the President following a motion moved by some lawmakers from Borno.

However, the President declined to honour the invitation after he had initially agreed to do so.

The development led to the call by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for the impeachment of the President.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the House, Ben Kalu, he debunked media reports that the House apologized to the President over the invitation.

“It has come to the knowledge of the House that few sections of the media reported that the House apologized to the Presidency over the resolution of the House which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State, requesting for the invitation of the President to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.

“The President or the Presidency as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate. Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologized to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologized to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature. We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to this democratic ethos and ideals as well,” he said.