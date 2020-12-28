Uche Jombo Celebrates Birthday With Cute Video

Veteran Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo turned a year older today and she rang in her special day with her son by her side.

To mark her special day, the mother of one posted a video via Instagram showing the moment she teamed up with her son to render a sweet birthday song to herself.

The actress, in her caption, noted that she is thankful for the lessons she learnt in the year 2020 and she is also grateful for life.

Jombo wrote;

“This year is not for long post.

I’m thankful for the lessons of 2020 and thankful for life.

Happy birthday to me.”

Reacting to the post, fans and famous friends alike poured in delightful wishes for birthday girl in the comments section.

Watch the video HERE