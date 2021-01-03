Actor Gbenro Ajibade Shares His Lessons From 2020

Popular Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has shared the lessons he learned from 2020. The US-based Nollywood star took to his Instagram page to share his photo while seizing the opportunity to be reflective.

He listed a few things which include life is very short; jobs only last for a short period of time; health is wealth; and God is important for human beings to survive.

In his words:

“Verified LESSONS FROM 2020…1. Life is short 2. Jobs are temporary 3. Health is wealth 4.Always save money 5. We need God to survive 🙏🏾 HAPPY NEW YEAR !🎆🎊🥂”

Information Nigeria recalls the film star celebrated his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro, on her birthday.

See his post below: