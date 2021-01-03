COVID-19: FG Releases Passport Details Of 100 Banned Passengers

The Federal Government has disclosed the passport details of 100 travellers who failed to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning into Nigeria.

Recall that the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has earlier vowed to publish the details of the affected travellers before the end of the week.

In a communique on Saturday, PTF announced that it has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.

The Presidential Task Force noted that the restrictions started from January 1, 2021, and would last till June 30, 2021.

The PTF also said the defaulting passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling out of the country during the period.