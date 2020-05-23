You Can’t Remove Heads Of Govt Agencies – SGF, Boss Mustapha Tells Ministers

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has issued a procedure for the removal of heads of public agencies in the country.

This was contained in the circular issued on Tuesday, May 19.

This came after the Minister of Power Sale Mamman, announced the removal of Usman Mohammed as managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In the circular, Mustapha said the federal government has observed the “arbitrary removal” of chief executive officers (CEOs) and its impact on stability and service delivery.

Ministers were further directed to refer erring heads of agencies to the governing board for necessary disciplinary action.

The SGF stated emphatically that no minister could unilaterally remove CEOs of agencies.

He also added that the president has approved a disciplinary procedure against erring heads of agencies.