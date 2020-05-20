Your Future In Your Hands, Boss Mustapha Tells Citizens

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, says Nigerians must continue to comply with measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the SGF told Nigerians that their future is now in their hands.

He said: “However, our future remains in our hands and compliance is one of the keys to opening that future. Of particular importance is the need to obey the curfew, obey the ban on interstate travels, observe physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, observe personal and respiratory hygiene and align with the policy on use of masks/covering.”

According to him, citizens must “delicately balance between safety and economic considerations before we reopen the economy fully.”

He said the president’s directive on extending the eased lockdown for another two weeks was in the bid to further contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 disease and not punitive.

Read Also: Treatment Centres Running Out Of Bed Spaces: Boss Mustapha

“For those struggling with the disease, help is available. Do not go underground. It’s important to talk about it and to seek help. Every effort spares humanity the agony of the spread of the virus,” the SGF said.

He said: “We should do more for the elderly, the sick, persons living with disabilities, the pregnant women, the vulnerable and the poor. We must avoid stigmatization and must consider the mental health of those infected.”