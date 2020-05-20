‘It’s Over’ – ‘Pantless Dancer’ Zodwa Wabantu Ends Relationship With Toyboy

South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu has announced the end of her relationship with her toyboy beau Vusi Buthelezi.

In a recent interview with Drum Magazine, the dancer revealed that they started having issues in the relationship after a recent break-in at her Durban house that saw robbers stealing items worth over R100 000.

On the reason for the breakup, she said “Things were not working out, he left but I’ve learnt that you must allow people to leave. You accept things as they come and as they are and allow people to be themselves.”

Zodwa took to IG today to confirm that ‘it’s over’ between her and Vusi Buthelezi.