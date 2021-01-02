COVID-19: Tertiary Institutions To Resume Jan 11: Kwara Govt

Kwara State Government has announced that tertiary institutions in the State are to resume on the 11th of January, 2021.

The State Government stated that resumption will be carried out under strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Government and Spokesman for Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin.

Also Read: COVID-19: Plateau Govt Shifts Date For Reopening Of Tertiary Schools

“Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses.

“The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that schools do not take safety rules for granted.

“Specifically, the use of face mask is mandatory on the campus and in lecture rooms. Authorities are not to allow anyone, students or otherwise, into college facilities without the use of a face mask.

“Similarly, elementary schools in the state are scheduled to resume on January 18, subject to new developments on the pandemic,” it said