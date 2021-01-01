Nengi Stuns In Fiery Photos To Celebrate Her Birthday On January 1

Reality TV star cum budding actress, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, is leaving no stone unturned in celebrating her birthday on New Year’s Day. The BBNaija finalist took to her Twitter page to share stunning photos of herself with her fans and followers.

She also wrote an accompanying caption telling everyone that her desire is to experience love, kindness and everlasting hope in 2021.

“Woke up to hear a song in my heart and it is the melody of a beautiful day and the promise of love, kindness and everlasting hope. May the angels guide my steps and hold me from falling. This is my desire as I clock another age in 2021. Happy birthday to me. #HappyBirthdayNengi”

See her post below: