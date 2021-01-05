No 50% Increase In Electricity Tariff – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that it has not increased electricity tariff by 50 per cent.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday by NERC’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Micheal Faloseyi, in Abuja.

The Commission stated that such increment was not contained in the tariff order for electricity distribution companies which took effect on January 1, 2021.

Also Read: FG Increases Electricity Tariff By 50%

It also stated that the tariff for customers being served less than an average of 12 hours of power supply per day over a period of one month remains frozen and subsidised in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government.

“In compliance with the provisions of the EPSR Act and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 per kWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation & movement in forex,” the statement partly read.