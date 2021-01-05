World’s Most Identical Twins Share Same Boyfriend, Plan To Get Pregnant Same Time

A set of identical twins, identified as Anna and Lucy Decinque who both live in Perth, bagged the world’s most identical twins. This set of twins resemble each other to the extent that it’s almost impossible to know who is who.

The 34-year-old twins, who did some surgical work on their body in order to look more identical share same boyfriend. Their boyfriend whose name is Ben Bryne is a 39 years old tall light-skinned man.

The world’s most identical twins, who does everything together, garners more attention after an interview, where they both revealed that they are planning to get pregnant same time.

One of the twins, Lucy once said and I quote “We want to experience pregnancy together, we want to do everything in life together, we will die together, we will grow together”. They continued, “we may have to go down IVF routine, we will freeze our egg at the same time, it might be difficult, but we just want to be same”.

In separate interviews, they have always made it known that they do everything together and at the same time. They eat, shower, go to the toilet at the same. They also made it known that they take turns to have sex with their boyfriend.

See more of their Photos:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria