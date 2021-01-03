Zulum Visits Attacked Hunters In Hospital

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on Saturday visited some hunters injured by a bomb blast while on patrol in Kayamala village in Konduga Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The blast reportedly left 16 of the hunters injured while seven died, including their leader, Bunu, as they rushed to intervene in a nearby village.

The hunters had reportedly been tipped off that some insurgents had rustled cattle in the area.

Zulum was received at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital by Sports Commissioner Sainna Buba.

The Commissioner informed him that 11 of the hunters had been discharged remaining four, who were also responding to treatment.

Buba also said their hospital bills had been taken care of while livelihood support had also been provided to the families of those affected, as directed by the governor.

According to reports, the governor urged the people of Borno to continue to remain resilient in seeing to the end of insurgency in the state.